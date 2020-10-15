Sonequa Martin-Green Previews 'Star Trek: Discovery' S3, Teases 'Space Jam 2'

"Star Trek: Discovery" is back for season 3, where the sci-fi series jumps ahead 930 years into the future.

ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman catches up with the cast, including stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and David Ajala, who preview what fans can expect from the all-new, out-of-this-world episodes.

Plus, Martin-Green teases "Space Jam 2".