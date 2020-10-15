Global  
 

A to Z with the Cast of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 07:37s - Published
A to Z with the Cast of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

A to Z with the Cast of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Star Trek: Discovery Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and Michelle Yeoh rewrite the alphabet.


