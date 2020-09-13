Finnair Is Selling Business Class Meals at a Grocery Store in Finland
Beyond a bit of flying nostalgia, “Taste of Finnair” is also allowing the airline to hire back some staff.
This Finnish Airline Is Selling Airplane Food in Local Grocery StoreFinnair knows how much people are yearning to travel, so the airline has started selling ready-made business class inspired meals. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
