Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Plunges 411 Points

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Dow Plunges 411 Points

Dow Plunges 411 Points

Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal.

She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain.

Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record [Video]

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record

US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published