Dow Plunges 411 Points
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Dow Plunges 411 Points
Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal.
She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain.
Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.