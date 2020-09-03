Dow Plunges 411 Points

US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal.

She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain.

Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.