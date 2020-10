Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia "Their relationship is very serious," a source tells PEOPLE of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this InTheFame Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday With Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares In Australia | Peop.. https://t.co/CBHh5NZF8e 1 hour ago ️G1aDina❤ RT @bestgug: Birthday boy! Zac Efron celebrates his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and a star-studded gu… 2 hours ago Channel24 Things are 'serious' between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares, source says they're living together… https://t.co/cN6bb9ahgg 2 hours ago Ghost Face Rach RT @people: Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia https://t.co/FfzuvfkWcB 3 hours ago People Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia https://t.co/FfzuvfkWcB 3 hours ago ET Canada #ZacEfron celebrated his 33rd birthday over the weekend! https://t.co/1y4n6S9Ypp 6 hours ago mculightsaber RT @WeSmirch: Birthday boy! Zac Efron celebrates his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and a star-studded… 6 hours ago WeSmirch Birthday boy! Zac Efron celebrates his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and a sta… https://t.co/trSUk0Nrhg 6 hours ago