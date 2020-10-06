Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign contributions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump sent officials to Syria to try to negotiate Austin Tice's release

 Sources say the president quietly sent senior officials to Damascus in a bid to get kidnapped journalist Austin Tice home before the election, but they couldn't..
CBS News

Trump attacks Biden, Fauci over coronavirus

 On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for wanting to follow the..
USATODAY.com
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps [Video]

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

A federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program. The proposed change to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, would have made it more difficult for Americans to qualify for the program. The DC US District Court said the proposal leaves 'states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Prescott, Arizona Prescott, Arizona City in Arizona, United States


Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Trump is racing from rally to rally. But is it helping him?

 President Trump is racing from rally to rally, hitting Arizona on Monday. But is it actually helping him?
NYTimes.com

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016..
CBS News

Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with just over two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump Goes After Dr. Fauci, Trashing Him Over Masks: ‘Tony’s Pitching Arm is Far More Accurate Than His Prognostications’

Trump Goes After Dr. Fauci, Trashing Him Over Masks: ‘Tony’s Pitching Arm is Far More Accurate Than His Prognostications’ President Donald Trump is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci one day after the infectious disease expert...
Mediaite - Published

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones Crowd Surfs During Trump Rally

President Trump's predicting a red wave on Election Day, but one of his rallies looked like a...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How One Day Twitter Will Be Able To Make Trump Disappear [Video]

How One Day Twitter Will Be Able To Make Trump Disappear

US President Donald Trump's fondness for Twitter has forced the social media platform to create special rules for people just like him. According to Gizmodo, Twitter has a 'world leader' exemption that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:16Published
Michelle Obama Slams Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama Slams Trump

(CNN)Former first lady Michelle Obama is making her closing message to Americans in a campaign video released less than one month until Election Day, imploring people to vote as she shares why she..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published