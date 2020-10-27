WCBI NEWS at 6- 10/31/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

There are 824 new covid-19 cases in mississippi, along with 6 new deaths.éé the state department of health also reports 595 people are in hospitals with the virus.

éé 171 of those patients are in icu.

éé in our area, lee county has the most new cases with 26 .éé monroe has 17.

éé oktibbeha reports 16.

éé and layfayette has 11.

éé the u.s. added coronavirus cases faster than one per ásecondá on thursday.éé friday, the nation passed nine million cases and is now approaching 230- thousand deaths.

éé cbs's adriana diaz reports from chicago where covid wards are overwhelmed.éé pkg- nats/suiting up video from inside the covid icu at chicago's northwestern memorial hospital...shows front line workers battling covid in plastic body armor... ... ...and peering inside lungs today illinois recorded its highest number of hospitalizations since early june.

And the rising number of cases in chicago according to an internal h-h-s memo, icu beds are 80 percent full in a quarter of u-s hosptials .

The midwest is still the nation's epicenter, for now...due in part to covid fatigue...and covid deniers...says minnesota epidemiologist dr. michael osterholm up to a third of the population that believes this pandemic is a hoax and they believe that will end next wednesday.

And no public health messaging is having an impact on that population.

In wisconsin, the cdc found that a sleepaway camp was a super spreader event this summer..with one positive case leading to 116 infections.

And south dakota is battling positivity rate of an astonishing 46 percent -- nearly half of tests come back positive.

57 year old doug raysby was one of the people behind those numbers.

He died from covid, last week.

Nurse kathy james is his mother in law.

There was a week of the ten days of his day that that doctor // said i want him to be in icu because he needs an extended level of care and we don't have any beds.

They didn't have any beds?

They did not have any beds// and about how do you feel about that?

I'm, i'm livid // the final conversation that we had with him, he just cried.//he said he was scared and that he was going to die and he was going to die by himself.

-tag- the hospital wouldn't comment on a specific patient, but said they're providing appropriate care.

And there's news tonight of a patient infected with both the flu and coronavirus in california.

Meanwhile, here in illinois, hospitalizations are up at least 85 percent this month.

Norah?

A cold front will move through the area on sunday, bringing cooler air into the area by monday.

We'll slowly warm back up to the 70s by wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

No rain is expected this week.

Saturday night: the weather looks great for any trick-or-treating tonight, but temperatures will be a bit chilly.

We'll be into the 50s after sunset with a mostly clear sky.

A few clouds are possible after midnight, but no rain is expected.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed, as time changes at 2 am sunday morning.

We'll gain an hour of sleep tonight, but lose an hour of sunlight in the evenings.

Sunday: aside from a few early morning clouds, skies will remain mostly sunny.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, with gusts of 25 mph possible at times.

Monday-tuesday: we'll feel another shot of cooler air to start off the week with highs only in the mid to upper 50s on monday.

Tuesday's highs will be a bit warmer, but still only in the mid 60s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Monday morning's low temperatures could be close to freezing in many spots.

Wednesday- saturday: temperatures will warm up a bit for the second half of the week and into the weekend as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs will be back into the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

More than 600 participants more than 600 participants helped raise money for breast cancer this morning in tupelo.éé they came to fair park to participate in the fourth annual hope continues 5k.

éé the local event has replaced the susan g.

Kohman race for the cure.éé all of the money raised stays in north mississippi.

éé in the past three years more than 150-thousand dollars has been raised to pay for much needed mammograms.éé "through those funds there's been a bunch of early malignancies that have been found that could be the difference of life or death for these ladies.

So the funds will be available here soon in your clinics.

If you've never had a mammogram it's time to go get one.

Don't put it off."

Morris says funds from hope continues has paid for over 700 mammograms locally in 10 clinics that cover 16 counties in continues has paid for over 700 mammograms locally in 10 clinics that cover 16 counties in north mississippi.

éé an annual event that honors the king of rock in roll has had to make adjustments this year because of the coronavirus.

éé wcbi's chad groening has more.

éé dancing with the king is an annual dance competition that celebrates the legacy and music of elvis presley while raising money for dance and vocal education scholarships.

Due to the coronvirus this year's event will be virtual with no live audience.

All of the dance couples came to the elvis birthplace home to record their routines.

Tammy wilson is manager of the dance studio which puts on this event every year.

"i think that this year in particular we are limited in activities that people can participate in.

And so we have tried to find ways that people can participate in dance safely however their feelings are about it we still want to have a safe environment for everyone.

And i think that that has provided some relieve from the craziness of the world right now."

Wilson's dance partner in this year's competition is pol solanelles, who is both a student at the dance studio and a doctoral student in business management at ole miss.

He says elvis is very popular in his native spain.

"i remember listening to him when i was kid so when i found out that he was born here and that i had the chance now to dance here it was just really cool."

Another dance couple in this year's event are andrew davis and liz guenter.

Davis is a senior instructor at the dance studio.

He says having a virtual event has changed the feel a little bit.

"because normally we'd be able to perform to his music to a crowd and have crowd response.

But we actually get to do it in the birthplace this year the museum here and everything and it's just a fantastic experience getting to be so near his home and the birthplace.

It's a really good experience."

Guenter is another student at the dance studio, who has particpated in all six dancing with the king events.

"it's wonderful for anyone out there who's watching this who thinks they can't dance.

It's hopefully going to inspire them to come to the studio and try to learn themselve.

Children and everyone needs something uplifting to go on during all these crisis and everything.

And hopefully maybe there's somebody out there that i'll inspire so that's why i wanted to help."

And married couple ginger pizer and john hochberg came up from starkville to compete in this year's competition for the first time.

"it was great to have a dance goal in the middle of all of the situations that are going on to be able to have something to prepare for and perform right now is rare and exciting."

Her husband calls it a great distraction.

"we found that having to peform this routine which contained a lot of things we hadn't done before got us to focus and practice.

And so it's been a good preoccupation other than things like work and obviously the environment we've been forced to live in."

Chad groening wcbi news tupelo.

And you can watch the dancing with the king competition beginning at 7:30 by logging on to wcbi.com election day is just 3 days away.

éé cbs's michael george has more on the campaign trail from president trump and democratic nominee joe biden .éé we'll have that story after the break.

In their first joint appearance on the campaign trail, former president barack obama joins his two-term vp joe biden for events in flint and detroit, michigan.éé the obama-biden ticket won michigan in 2008 and 2012, but the state flipped to president trump in 2016.

éé the president is criss-crossing another critically- important swing state, pennsylvania.

éé cbs news correspondent michael george reports from new york.éé campaigning saturday in pennsylvania, president trump criticized the state's lockdown efforts to control the coronavirus.

And he took aim at joe biden's record on the battleground state's economy.

''he wiped out pennyslvania steel, he was the cheerleader for nafta, and china's entry into the world trade organization.

President trump has four stops saturday in the state where he defeated hillary clinton by a razor- thin margin in 2016.

This time, a tight election could hinge on pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

''three days we can put an end to the presidency that has failed to protect the nation.

Three days we can put an end to this presidency that has fanned the flames of hate.'' in michigan, former vice president biden was joined by former president barack obama on the campaign trail in flint.

''trump cares about feeding his ego.

Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe.'' the former president ripped president trump for his concern over the size of crowds at his rallies.

''could you show this crowd?

They never talk about our crowd.'' ''does he have nothing better to worry about?

Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid?

Was he traumatized?'' more than 90 million americans have already cast their ballots, either by mail or at the polls.

Early voting now accounts for about two-thirds of the total votes cast four years ago.

Michael george/cbs news.

A new study from stanford university estimates that 18 of president trump's rallies between june and september resulted in some 30 thousand covid-19 cases, and 700 deaths.

éé a cold front will move through the area on sunday, bringing cooler air into the area by monday.

We'll slowly warm back up to the 70s by wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

No rain is expected this week.

Saturday night: the weather looks great for any trick-or-treating tonight, but temperatures will be a bit chilly.

We'll be into the 50s after sunset with a mostly clear sky.

A few clouds are possible after midnight, but no rain is expected.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed, as time changes at 2 am sunday morning.

We'll gain an hour of sleep tonight, but lose an hour of sunlight in the evenings.

Sunday: aside from a few early morning clouds, skies will remain mostly sunny.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, with gusts of 25 mph possible at times.

Monday-tuesday: we'll feel another shot of cooler air to start off the week with highs only in the mid to upper 50s on monday.

Tuesday's highs will be a bit warmer, but still only in the mid 60s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Monday morning's low temperatures could be close to freezing in many spots.

Wednesday- saturday: temperatures will warm up a bit for the second half of the week and into the weekend as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs will be back into the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

A cold front will move through the area on sunday, bringing cooler air into the area by monday.

We'll slowly warm back up to the 70s by wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

No rain is expected this week.

Saturday night: the weather looks great for any trick-or-treating tonight, but temperatures will be a bit chilly.

We'll be into the 50s after sunset with a mostly clear sky.

A few clouds are possible after midnight, but no rain is expected.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed, as time changes at 2 am sunday morning.

We'll gain an hour of sleep tonight, but lose an hour of sunlight in the evenings.

Sunday: aside from a few early morning clouds, skies will remain mostly sunny.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, with gusts of 25 mph possible at times.

Monday-tuesday: we'll feel another shot of cooler air to start off the week with highs only in the mid to upper 50s on monday.

Tuesday's highs will be a bit warmer, but still only in the mid 60s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Monday morning's low temperatures could be close to freezing in many spots.

Wednesday- saturday: temperatures will warm up a bit for the second half of the week and into the weekend as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs will be back into the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s to low 50s.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

A cold front will move through the area on sunday, bringing cooler air into the area by monday.

We'll slowly warm back up to the 70s by wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

No rain is expected this week.

Saturday night: the weather looks great for any trick-or-treating tonight, but temperatures will be a bit chilly.

Mississippi state and alabama square off in tuscaloosa...more on the match-up next in sports!

I hope everyone is enjoying this halloween saturday...be sure that if you're trick or treating that you're doing so safely... speaking of trick or treating...we'll soon know which one will turn out to be the case for mississippi state as the bulldogs and alabama crimson tide are playing now.

It was this very weekend 40 years ago when msu defeated number one alabama...now the bulldogs enter tuscaloosa in hopes of the same fate.

A stout msu defense that's one of the best in the conference faces off against the best offense in the sec led by qb mac jones.

We'll see who comes out on top in this one....watch wcbi tonight at 10 to find out!

1st quarter...snoop conner td run at the goalline...ole miss up 7-0 later in 1st....matt corral drops back and hits elijah moore for a 40 yard gain... same drive inside the 10....corral play action fake lob pass to kenny yeboah for the td!!

14-0 ole miss then corral again dimes moore for another td!!

21-0 rebs after 1 vandy getting in the action...ken seals hits ben bredenhan for the 43 yard td... later....corral touch pass to moore for a td..27-7 rebs... then before the end of the half.....corral to who else...moore for the 28 yd td.....rebs up big and they win big...final score ole miss 54 vandy 21 boston college takes on #1 clemson, who is without starter trevor lawrence due to a covid-19 positive test...backup d.j.

Uia-ann-guh-luh-lay will start in his place... 1st...boston college takes the early lead...phil jurkovec finds zay flowers for an 11 yard td; 7-0 boston college clemson gets their 1st td of the game...uia-ann-guh- luh-lay pass to travis etienne for a 35 yard td, tied 7-7 2nd...big mistake for clemson...etienne fumbles in the redzone; brandon sebastian returns the fumble for a 97 yard td, 21-7 boston college 2nd...boston adds to the lead...jurkovec passed to cj lewis for an 18 yard td - nice circus catch!

Replay, 28-10 boston college 3rd...clemson heats up in the 2nd half...uia-ann-guh- luh-lay keeps it for the 30 yard td!

28-20 boston college 4th...clemson takes the lead on a etienne 17 yard td run; 32- 28 clemson last chance for bc....clemson gets the safety to ensure the win, 34- 28 clemson ááááfinal score: 34- 28 clemsonáááá let's take a look at how the high school playoffs are shaping up.

We have the matchups set in classes