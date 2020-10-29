WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/28/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

We're starting off with an update on the tornado that touched down in noxubee county just hours ago.

Radar indicated that the tornado touched down around magnolia drive in noxubee county just southeast of brooksville around 6:15 this evening.

No injuries have been reported as of yet, but there were reports of minor damage to homes, trees down, and power outages across the area.

4 county is currently on the scene working to get power back on for residents there.

First look stinger first look hurricane zeta: the remnants of zeta will swirl through the region tonight.

The center of the system should track right along the i-20/59 corridor putting our area on the less active side.

We don't envision too many local impacts but some gusts over 30 mph are possible east and south of columbus from about 10 p.m.

Through 2 a.m.

This is also the same area where an additional 1-2?

Of rain could fall.

Lighter winds and rain amounts can be expected elsewhere.

Tonight: areas of rain and wind.

The heaviest rain and strongest wind will generally be east and south of columbus.

Evening temperatures will hold steady in the 70s but they'll cool into the mid 60s by sunrise.

Winds 10-20 with gusts over 30 mph in the southeast.

Thursday: morning clouds and lingering showers.

A fair amount of sun will briefly take over by early afternoon.

Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 50s with breezy sw winds 10-25 mph.

A &oor.)nxf6c7(bk-giormisuhurris dpummeling the gulf coast after making landfal ]l as a category two storm.

The storm has knocked out power to more reesthan 100-thousand customers in its.louisiana so far.

It is the seventh storm to have new emorleans in its crosshairs.

Danya bacchus is in 1.4new orleans with the latest.

Ry hurricane zeta made landfall wednesday bringing with it strong winds and rain to a storm- weary gulf coast.

This is not a drill. Earlier, New Orleans residents made a last minute dash to stock up supplies. "Got water, batteries, flashlights, we're good to go."

Zeta is the 27th (inamed storm of a very busy atla ntic hurricane season.

This year-louisiana has already been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

Many are bracing for yawledzeta like they did the other storms. most of the time i try ride it out, i try to see how it's looking, how big it's going be, how strong it's going be.

Residents admit they have storm fatigue.

I'm sick of it.

I'm starting to feel like somebody is messing with the weather so they can have some k (take.ind of marketing tool to get everyone to skeep buying everything.

It's not the rain or helthe flooding that worries people most about this crstorm, it's the life- threatening wind gusts and storm surge in it's going to be a rough night asparticularly in the south east part 2áibut i am confident we are well prepared for this storm.

Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding new orleans, where a pump system fai palure raised flood risks& but officials hope the fast moving nature of this hurricane 7 cwill lessen that threat.

Danya bacchus, cbs news, new orleans.

.bzjoydzabout 1500 louisiana national guardsman are on asstandby to help with the clean up and recovery.

Mississippi state is helping students impacted by hurricanes or other natural disasters.

The msu lure.52sfoundation operates a student relief fund with private gifts designed to help students affected by crisis ityor disasters.

Students can apply for aid and get ivz.almost immediate assistance to help their families cope with the fallout from a natural adveádisaster.

Msu says a lot of students have needed assistance... given acroccthe amount of flooding, storm surge-flooding and icanes that have impacted the gulf coast.

Com"we have a lot of students that are from those affected areas and it's something that as a university, we take a lot of pride in, being able to help our students when they need it and to understand that they have a life outside of the classroom and we need to help support them in that as well."

Probdfatthe msu foundation accepts donations year-ro 6und and can be made athrough their website.

Top every year...mississippi state's... mississippi soexcellence in teaching program aparticipates in a community service project.

This year...students found the opportunity to lend a hand to those recovering from this seasons hurricanes.

Students partnered with starkville community church this year to collect donations.

Vagyuukthey delivered supplies to lake charles in late september.

The students contributed close to fift agaeen hundred dollars worth of items to the church's supply drop.

Stinger-stinger wcbi continuing coverage stinger 1new covid-19 cases reach one thousand today.

The mississippi state i department of health is also reporting 19 new gdeaths.

25-39-year-olds continue to have the most cases among age groups.

Right now, covid-19 (cases that require hospitalization now stands at 11 point six percent.

Union county has the most new cases today with pv461.

Lee is reporting 25.

Lafayette has 19 and pontotoc has 16.

Itawamba is reporting 13 and ioktibbeha has 11 new cases.

Off top savan increase in covid-19 cases has pontotoc high school students returning to virtual learning.

Impthe school district says all in- person, face-to- face, and on- campus learning at the high school will be suspended beginning this monday.

(the district plans to return to a traditional platform on november 16th.

Thursday night: mostly cloudy.

Cooler lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: gradual clearing and cooler.

Highs only in the low 60s.

Friday night: clear, cool, and quiet.

Lows in the low 40s.

Halloween: no tricks, just treats.

Highs around 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Early evening temperatures around 60 can be expected for those little ghosts and goblins that may venture out.

Lows around 50 saturday night.

Sunday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler lows in the mid 30s sunday night.

Monday: sunny & cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s monday night.

Election day: sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cash 3 lottery gfx goes here breast cancer affects millions of american's every year.

Cash 3 lottery gfx goes here breast cancer affects millions of american's every year.

Tonight on health talk with baptist, dr. karissa boyd joins us for part 2 of our three part conversation on breast cancer awareness.

Take a look.

No script billboard attached stinger the mississippi state football team continues to see players depart from the program...more information on that, next in sports spx open kermit davis might be known as the man in charge of ole miss men's basketball, however, of course davis is more than the rebels coach like many, davis is also a father -- specifically, a girl dad who alongside his wife betty have spent a lifetime raising their daughter ally, who was born with down syndrome as the month of october serves as down syndrome awareness month, the davis family took to twitter earlier this week to join families across the country to celebrate and raise awareness coach davis says by sharing his family's story he hopes to show the great possibilites for children born with downs davis: "we were sure encourgaed as a young couple -- that was our first child that was born -- by stories and people that we talked to.

It gave us great hope to watch other downs children that were older than ally and the possibilites.

People around will try to change their world too small.

Just understand that there's huge possibilities and the potential level for downs children it varies but is great."

Ole miss football continiues to prepare for the team's week six game at vanderbilt right now, on paper the commodores don't look like much of a threat vanderbilt started the season 0-3 before having to take three weeks off due to a coronavirus outbreak although, two of those losses to lsu and south carolina were by huge point margins, both 41- 7...the 'dores still managing to keep it close against 8th ranked texas a&m in week one, 17-12 as the rebels still look for the team's second win of the year, ole miss head coach lane kiffin says he doesn't want his team to overlook vandy the mid-season player migration continues for mississippi state football head coach mike leach confirming on his teleconference that three more players have left the bulldogs program bringing the total to seven the most recent players to depart from m-s-u, junior receiver tyrell shavers, along with defensive ends jamari stewart and tre lawson coach leach saying in his teleconference that he will be surprised if even more players don't opt to leave and to brace for more potential departures amongst those potential, multiple reports this week saying running back kylin hill plans to opt out of the season to begin preparations for the n-f-l draft there has been no official confirmation about hill's status, however leach saying he has not spoken with hill and heard he would be opting out before wishing him the best m-s-u heads to tuscaloosa to play the 2nd- ranked alabama crimson tide on saturday local academy players continue to show out under the friday night lights for the second week in a row, an academy athlete earns our player of the week honor as we recognize winona christian running back blake cooper for his huge performance last week the senior running back put on the show against oak hill to end the regular season.

Cooper had 12 carries for a staggering 278 yards and 6 touchdowns....reek ing havoc against the raiders 8 man box all night cooper said it felt like just another night heading into the game but he and the team turned it up a notch once the friday night lights shined on them!

Still to come..

