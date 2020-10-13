The SSC Tuatara is the world's fastest production car

😈 GOD OF DEATH⚡️ RT @warjudo3: SSC Tuatara Is The Fastest Production Car In The World Hitting 331 MPH (532 KM/H).....WOW https://t.co/xyYcVFJkuy 2 minutes ago

Dr. Dave Schwartz WORLD'S FASTEST ONBOARD: SSC Tuatara hits crazy 331mph top speed! | Top ... https://t.co/6P6osEyP70 via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

シュレディンガーの高咲侑🔞🇰🇷 RT @therealautoblog: The @SSC_Supercars 1,750-horsepower #Tuatara sets a new record as fastest production vehicle in the world — and not by… 4 minutes ago

Chris F. RT @ToryBelleci: 331 mph?! I should probably have a go, just to confirm. Top Gear: SSC’s Tuatara is the fastest car in the world with 331mp… 4 minutes ago

Metoyou M RT @business: An obscure American automaker just beat Bugatti and Koenigsegg as the world's fastest car https://t.co/SjQgsDDre0 4 minutes ago

Andrew Lingenfelter Legit insane! This is just outside Vegas on the road to Pahrump. WORLD'S FASTEST ONBOARD: SSC Tuatara hits crazy 3… https://t.co/05ppBgS5tx 9 minutes ago

Psudo-human RT @DRIVETRIBE: There's only one emoji for it: 🤯 The SSC Tuatara becomes the world's fastest production vehicle as it hits a top speed of… 10 minutes ago