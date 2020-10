Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin, COVID-19 and voter intimidation top concerns

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 minutes ago

The countdown is on for early voting.

WE ARE MORE THAN 12-HOURS AWAYFROM EARLY IN PERSON VOTING INWISCONSIN.

OTHER STATES HAVESEEN LONG LINES .

TONIGHT, OURBEN JORDAN HAS A PREVIEW OFWHERE YOU CAN VOTE-- AND WHATPROBLEMS ELECTION OFFICIALSARE TRYING DESPERATELY TOAVOID."Here in Milwaukee, there are14 early voting sites likethis huge building at theMidtown Center.

City ofMilwaukee voters can casttheir ballots at any of them -no matter their district."50-THOUSAND MILWAUKEE VOTERSARE EXPECTED TO VOTE EARLYOVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.REGISTERED VOTERS NEED TOBRING A PHOTO I.D.

AND THOSEWHO HAVE NOT REGISTERED YETALSO NEED TO BRING PROOF OFTHEIR ADDRESS.

"What are youdoing here today?" To vote."You came a day earlyI'm ready."FOR DIANE CINTADO - IT'S A WAYTO STILL VOTE IN PERSON YETAVOID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNSAMONG THE ANTICIPATED MASSIVECROWDS ON ELECTION DAY"59 years old, I might beeasy to get it and I'm tryingto stay out of the way."IN2016 - MILWAUKEE HAD JUST 3EARLY VOTING SITES - MILWAUKEEELECTION COMMISSION EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR SAYS THAT NUMBER HASMORE THAN QUADRUPLED FOR THISELECTION TO CUT DOWN ONCONGESTION.

"We focus onopening sites like Midtownbecause they can accommodate alarge number of voters from avariety of aldermanicdistricts."INSIDE MIDTOWN'SEARLY VOTING SITE - THECORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONS ARESIMILAR TO WHAT YOU'D SEE ATTHE GROCERY STORE.

PLEXIGLASSSCREENS BETWEEN VOTERS ANDELECTION WORKERS - POLLWORKERS IN MASKS - SANITIZERAT EVERY TABLE - AND PENSDISINFECTED AFTER EACH USE.BUT CORONAVIRUS ISN'T THE ONLYISSUE.

ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSHKAUL WARNS ABOUT VOTERINTIMIDATION AND THE STIFFPENALTY THAT COMES WITH IT.Ifsomeone is for examplebrandishing a weapon andmaking a voter concerned abouttheir safety that is quitepossibly a crime and wouldlead to investigation andprosecution."A-G KAUL SAYS THESAME LAWS APPLY TO ELECTIONOBSERVERS TOO.

THE FELONYCARRIES A PUNISHMENT OF UP TO3 AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISONALONG WITH A 10-THOUSANDDOLLAR FINE.ATTORNEY GENERALKAUL IS URGING WISCONSINITESTO BE PATIENT WHEN IT COMES TOTHE PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS.

DUETO AN UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OFABSENTEE BALLOTS THAT CANNOTBE COUNTED UNTIL ELECTION DAY,HE BELIEVES WE COULD HAVE TOWAIT A DAY OR TWO AFTER THEELECTION TO KNOW WHO WON THESTATE.

REPORTING AT MIDTOWNCENTER ON MILWAUKEE'SNORTHWEST SIDE, BEN JORDAN,TMJ4 NE