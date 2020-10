Jackson mayor speaks out about city’s homicide rate Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 minutes ago Jackson mayor speaks out about city’s homicide rate 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEEDS TO BE A COMPREHENSIVEAPPROACH TO FIGHTING CRIME WITHALL HANDS ON DECK THIS AS POLICEINVESTIGATE A MONDAY MORNINGMOTEL SHOOTING.WE HAVE THE SO MUCH SHOOTINGGOING ON AND MADE ME PUT MY WIFEIN THE BATHTUB ONE WITNESSCLAIMS.HE HEARD CLOSE TO TWO DOZENGUNSHOTS AT A AL WHERE POLICESAY TWO MEN WERE INJURED IN AMONDAY MORNING SHOOTING ONE MANRUSHED TO T HOSPITAL INCRITICAL CONDITION.HE’S A GOOD-GOOD GUY GOOD FATHERTHE GUN FIRE COMES AFTER POLICEINVESTIGATED TWO DEADLYSHOOTINGS WITHIN HOURS OF EACHOTHER OVER THE WEEKEND JACKSONHAS ALREADY PASSED THE NUMBER OFMURDER AT SAW LAST YEAR ONEHUNDRED FIVE PEOPLE SHOT ANDKILLED WE ARE AT A CRITICALPOINT.I THINK THAT THAT WE HAVE ASERIOUS ISS WITH WITH MURDERSAND HOMICIDES.MAYOR CHOKWE ON TRAILER MOVERSNOW CALLING ON ORGANIZATIONSACROSS THE CITY TO JOIN THEBATTLE AGAINST CRIME POLICE ISONE COMPONENT OF IT, BUT INADDITION TO THAT IT TAKESCOMMUNITY LEADERS, IT TAKESYOUTH LEADERS.IT TAKES PEOPLE PROVIDE THESESOCIAL SERVICES TO STEP UP.IT TAKES FAITH LEADERS.THE MAYOR’S HAS HIGH POVERTYCONTRIBUTES TO HIGH CRIME.SERVE AND PROTECT ONE ANOTHER ASUS ATTORNEY MIKE HURST TOLDLEADERS IN A COMMUNITY MEETINGOVER THE WEEKEND JACKSON HAS AHIGHER MURDER RATE PER CAPITATHAN CHICAGO CITY OF CHICAGO HASA 19 PERCENT POVERTY RATE THECITY OF JACKSON.HOWEVER HAS A 26 PERCENT POVERTYRATE ALL OF THOSE THINGS.TRANSLATE INTO THE ISSUES THEOVERARCHING HOLISTIC PROBLEMSTHAT WE HAVE TO ADDRESS.NOW US ATTORNEY HERS HAS OFFEREDFEDERAL AGENTS TO HELP THE UNDERSTAFF JACKSON POLICE FORCEBATTLE CRIME.THE MAYOR SAYS HE SUPPORTS THATIDEA, BUT HE WANTS TO MAKE SURETHOSE FEDERAL TRADE FEDERALAGENTS WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCEAND NOT MAKE THE PROBLEM WORSELIVE





