The Amityville Harvest Movie Clip - Stay With Me Forever

The Amityville Harvest Movie Clip - Stay With Me Forever Plot synopsis: In this intense horror tale, a visit to a crumbling mansion becomes a journey into sheer terror.

While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent — but no one can capture his image or voice on video!

After shocking dreams and bloody encounters, the crew members fall under Victor’s hypnotic spell.

Can Christina and her sister stave off Victor’s dark magic and survive Amityville’s deadly harvest?