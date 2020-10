Gov. Newsom announces new state vaccine distribution plans

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:14s - Published 10 minutes ago

COVID-19 VACCINE ... STATEEXPERTSWILL STEP IN AND DO THEIR OWNSCREENING OF THE VACCINEBEFORE IT'S DISTRIBUTED TO THEPUBLIC.GOVERNOR NEWSOM, SOT:"A QUESTION I OFTEN GET IS AREYOU GOING TO TAKE SOMEONE'SWORD FOR IT AS IT RELATES TOVACCINES.

OF COURSE, WEDON'T TAKE ANYONE'S WORD FOR IT.WE WILL DO OUR OWNINDEPENDENTLY REVIEWED PROCESSWITH OUR WORLDCLASS EXPERTS.WITH WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALSANTICIPATING A COVID-19 VACCINEIN NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER OF 2020-- CALIFORNIA IS COMING UPWITH IT'S OWN DISTRIBUTION GAMEPLAN, ACCORDING TOGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM.NEWSOM:"CALIFORNIA TODAY, IS LAUNCHINGNOW MORE FORMALLY ASCIENTIFIC SAFETY REVIEW, A WORKGROUP OF 11 INDIVIDUALS,EXPERTS IN THEIR FIELD.

THESEARE TOP HEALTH EXPERTS THATWILL INDEPENDLY REVIEW ANY FDAAPPROVED VACCINES."GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAYS, THOSEEXPERTS WILL MONITORTHE SAFETY, EQUITY ANDTRANSPARENCY OF DITRUBITIONOF THE VACCINE IN THE STATE.NAT POP: REPORTER: "JUST TOCLARIFY ARE YOU SAYING THATNO COVID-19 VACCINE AT ALL WILLBE DISTRIBUTED INCALIFORNIA EITHER THROUGH PUBLICHEALTH OR PRIVATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS UNTIL THE STATEREVIEWS AND APPROVES IT.?"NAT POP: NEWSOM: "CORRECT"NEWSOM ALSO ANNOUNCED A PLAN FORDISTRIBUTIONSAYING WHEN A VACCINE ISAPPROVED... THE STATE WILL HAVEVERY LIMITED SUPPLY.NEWSOM ANTICIPATES BETWEEN ONEAND TWO MILLIONVACCINES AVAILABLE IN THE FIRSTPHASE.AS A RESULT..

SOME GROUPS WILLBE PRIORITIZEDBEFORE OTHERS.ESSENTIAL WORKERS AND FIRSTRESPONDERSWILL BE FIRST TO GET THEVACCINE.

THEN.... IT WILL BEDISTRIBUTED TO... NEWSOM:"THOSE 65 AND OVER, THOSE INSKILLED NURSING FACILITIES, LONGTERM CARE FACILITIES THROUGHOUTTHE STATE, NOT ONLYSKILLED NURSING FACILTIES, BUTRESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES,THOSEWITH DISABILITIES, THOSE THATARE DETAINED OR OTHERWISEINCARCERATED AND OBVIOUSLY THOSETHAT ARE OFTENUNDERSERVED."IN A STATEMENT TO 23ABC NEWS THEKERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAID -- (GFX) "WHILEWE DO NOT HAVE DETAILS ONEXACTLY HOW THE COVID-19 VACCINEIS EXPECTED TO BE DISTRIBUTEDTHROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY, WEANTICIPATE THAT PUBLIC HEALTHWILL BE INVOLVED IN ORGANIZING,ALLOCATING, AND ADMINISTERINGTHE COVID-19 VACCINE.

JUST AS WECURRENTLY DO FOR FLUVACCINE, WE WILL WORK WITH OURCOMMUNITY PARTNERS TOMAKE THE VACCINE AVAILABLETHROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY."THE GOVERNOR ALSO SAID THAT THESTATE'S PLAN WOULD STANDFIRM TO MONITOR THE VACCINEDESPITE THE OUTCOME OF THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

AGAIN..ONCE A VACCINE IS AVAILABLE, ITWOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTEDTHROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA UNTILTHE STATE'S EXPERTS SCREEN ITAND APPROVE IT.LIVE IN EAST BAKERSFIELD..

BAYANWANG..

23ABCCONNECTING YOU.MEANWHILE -- THE COVID-19PANDEMIC, HEALTHCARE AND