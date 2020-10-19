Arlington At Center Of Sports Universe With Cowboys Monday Night, World Series Starting Tuesday

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series



Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:05 Published 5 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear



The Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 6 hours ago