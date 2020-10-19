Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arlington At Center Of Sports Universe With Cowboys Monday Night, World Series Starting Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Arlington At Center Of Sports Universe With Cowboys Monday Night, World Series Starting Tuesday

Arlington At Center Of Sports Universe With Cowboys Monday Night, World Series Starting Tuesday

“It’s great to have the attention here,” said Patrick Triboley, a Cowboys fan from Dallas.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series [Video]

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series

Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:05Published
Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear

The Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19 [Video]

Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, a look at the status of stimulus talks and NFL players are reminded of CBD endorsement ban. These are the stories shaping sports and business for..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 04:15Published