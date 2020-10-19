Arlington At Center Of Sports Universe With Cowboys Monday Night, World Series Starting Tuesday
“It’s great to have the attention here,” said Patrick Triboley, a Cowboys fan from Dallas.
Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World SeriesRays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.
Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gearThe Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.
Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, a look at the status of stimulus talks and NFL players are reminded of CBD endorsement ban. These are the stories shaping sports and business for..