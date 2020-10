Firefighters make progress along eastern, southeastern edges of Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:54s - Published 6 minutes ago Firefighters make progress along eastern, southeastern edges of Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday Lighter wind and higher humidity helped firefighters Sunday as they continue to try to wrangle the largest wildfire in Colorado history. 0

