Jackson County sees record absentee voting

WITH TWO WEEKS UNTILTHE GENERAL, JACKSONCOUNTY VOTERS INMISSOURI HAVE UNTILWEDNESDAY AT 5:00PM TOREQUEST AN ABSENTEEOR MAIL-IN BALLOT.BOTH ELECTION BOARDSIN THE COUNTY ARESEEING RECORD-BREAKING TURNOUT FROMVOTERS WITH SERVEKANSAS CITY ADDRESSESAND THOSE WITHIN THECOUNTY THAT DON'T HAVEA CITY ADDRESS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHENJOINS US LIVE ININDEPEDENCE TO BREAKDOWN THOSE NUMBERS...TAYLOR AND RAE,EASTERN JACKSONCOUNTY ALONE HASRECEIVED MORE THAN20,000 MAIL-IN BALLOTREQUESTS AS WELL ASMORE THAN 22,000 IN-PERSON ABSENTEEBALLOTS.

AS FOR THEKANSAS CITY ELECTIONBOARD, THEY'REREPORTING MORE THAN18,000 IN-PERSONABSENTEE VOTERS.WITH TWO WEEKS TO GO,ELECTION LEADERS SAYTHEY ARE SEEING EARLYTURNOUT THAT WILLEASILY ECLIPSE THE LASTTHREE PRESIDENTIALELECTIONS.THERE IS STILL SOMECONFUSION FROM VOTERSWITH BOTH SIDES OF THESTATE LINE OPERATINGUNDER DIFFERENT EARLYVOTING CONDITIONS.Tammy Brown / Jackson CountyElection Board DirectorEarly voting versus absenteevoting - Kansas has earlyvoting, Missouri has absentee.You have to meet one ofseven reasons to voteabsentee.

When you walk intoour absentee office in person,you have to select a reasonwhy you're voting absentee.

Amajority of ours are choosingCOVID.ON TOP OF HISTORICEARLY TURNOUT, TAMMYBROWN TOLD ME THATTHEY HAVE SEEN MORETHAN 15,000 NEWREGISTERED VOTERS ASWELL.

ALL SIGNS POINT TOA RECORD-BREAKING 2020ELECTION THAT HAS TWOWEEKS LEFT UNTIL THEPOLLS OPEN.REPORTING LIVE ININDEPENDENCE, DANCOHEN, 41 ACTION NEWSTODAY.