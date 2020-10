Argentina hits 1,000,000 cases and record deaths as COVID-19 slams Latin America Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:55s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:55s - Published Argentina hits 1,000,000 cases and record deaths as COVID-19 slams Latin America Argentina is the fifth country with the most cases of coronavirus in the world, a scenario unthinkable a few months ago when the South American country had low statistics while other countries in the r 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend