Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?
Is the new iPhone 12 worth buying, or a waste of money?

Mr_Benzedrine

ioe slayva 🎃 please stop buying your***from facebook, y’all. no matter how good the deal seems on that iphone, it is not worth it 🤡 12 minutes ago

chestinbeebear

Darby || 🃏 LONELY & HOLY OUT NOW is it worth buying an iphone SE 2020 ?? 2 hours ago

ZakjCdv

Zachary @Apple why isn't the iPhone 12 usb-c? Not buying any more phones with anything else. If it can charge you computers… https://t.co/9cdui8OXBg 8 hours ago

ColdHallow

Cold Hallow/ Yung Exodus @Apple 120hz? no. okay i’ll still to my 3 year old iphone till y’all make something worth buying. 10 hours ago

iconredesign

icon’s Apple Memes So uh we really are buying $2000 (because that ATM card isn’t an accepted payment method online) worth of Apple Sto… https://t.co/fJI92yfhwU 13 hours ago

RestrainedFN

MSF Restrained Worth buying the iphone 12 pro and use it as a camera? 1 day ago

PrincessBrigit7

#CONGOISBLEEDING Right so who’s got the iPhone 12? Let us know if that’s worth buying 1 day ago

JUST_SAVAS

SAVAS 👉🏻➐ @tldtoday I mean it’s a refinement that’s all you can ask is it worth buying an iPhone 11 Pro instead for me yes if… https://t.co/aGG1nNMrS5 1 day ago


Is the new iPhone 12 with 5G worth the upgrade? [Video]

Is the new iPhone 12 with 5G worth the upgrade?

Apple's big announcement about the iPhone 12 is generating more buzz than other recent models since it will be the first iPhone with 5G.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:39Published