Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?

ioe slayva 🎃 please stop buying your***from facebook, y’all. no matter how good the deal seems on that iphone, it is not worth it 🤡 12 minutes ago

Darby || 🃏 LONELY & HOLY OUT NOW is it worth buying an iphone SE 2020 ?? 2 hours ago

Zachary @Apple why isn't the iPhone 12 usb-c? Not buying any more phones with anything else. If it can charge you computers… https://t.co/9cdui8OXBg 8 hours ago

Cold Hallow/ Yung Exodus @Apple 120hz? no. okay i’ll still to my 3 year old iphone till y’all make something worth buying. 10 hours ago

icon’s Apple Memes So uh we really are buying $2000 (because that ATM card isn’t an accepted payment method online) worth of Apple Sto… https://t.co/fJI92yfhwU 13 hours ago

MSF Restrained Worth buying the iphone 12 pro and use it as a camera? 1 day ago

#CONGOISBLEEDING Right so who’s got the iPhone 12? Let us know if that’s worth buying 1 day ago