|
Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:58s - Published
Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape
Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison.
Joe Davies reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing a journalist aboard his homemade submarine in 2017,...
The Age - Published
Also reported by •News24 •Belfast Telegraph •BBC News
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources