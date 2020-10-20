Global  
 

Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison.

Man convicted of murdering reporter on submarine briefly escapes jail

 Few details available on short-lived escape of Peter Madsen, Dane sentenced to life for grisly killing of Kim Wall on his homemade sub.
Danish submarine killer Madsen 'caught in prison escape'

 Police have arrested a man and Danish media say it was Peter Madsen, jailed for life in 2018.
Danish submarine killer caught after daring prison escape

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing a journalist aboard his homemade submarine in 2017,...
Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat [Video]

Submarine killer caught after prison escape

Danish killer Peter Madsen, who killed a journalist on board his submarine, has been arrested after trying to escape from prison.

