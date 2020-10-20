Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:58s - Published Submarine killer recaptured after prison escape Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison. Joe Davies reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Peter Madsen Man convicted of murdering reporter on submarine briefly escapes jail Few details available on short-lived escape of Peter Madsen, Dane sentenced to life for grisly killing of Kim Wall on his homemade sub.

CBS News 5 hours ago Danish submarine killer Madsen 'caught in prison escape' Police have arrested a man and Danish media say it was Peter Madsen, jailed for life in 2018.

BBC News 7 hours ago