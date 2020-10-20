Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stomp Out Cancer telethon raising money for MVHS

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Stomp Out Cancer telethon raising money for MVHS

Stomp Out Cancer telethon raising money for MVHS

The annual MVHS Stomp Out Cancer telethon will be live on Facebook Oct.

21, to raise money for the oncology department.

Tomorrow.

It'll be broadcast live throughout the day on the m-v-h-s facebook page.

And this year, your gift will have double the impact.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match donations up to 150-thousand dollars.

While the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined many thingshis year, it has not diminished the need for state- ot-art cancer treatment.

So, all of those involved are really hoping that people will donate.

2:59 "cancer hasn't gone away durinall ts covid.

I ink evenore so, you rlize howimporte best technologand the besstaff s year's telethowill go towd purchang a linearaccelerator, ww the m-v-h- s cancer center team to target tumors more accurately in a shorter treatment time, minimizing the dose of radiation to healthy tissue and organs.

Time for a




You Might Like


Tweets about this