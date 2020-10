Raw Video - 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect’s Arrest Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 16:10s - Published 9 minutes ago Raw Video - 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect’s Arrest A Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter — Elmer Manzano, 51 — was arrested, authorities said. 0

