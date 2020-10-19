Vigo County students head back to the classroom

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Believe our "i believe our children are up to the challenge" the vigo county school corporation is taking steps back to a new normal.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Today -- the last group of students started back full time in person in vigo county.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom right now.

She sat down with the vigo county school corporation superintendent.

In tonight's top story... she has more on why he says they are treading lightly.

Today -- all vigo county high schoolers went back to school full time in person.

They joined middle and elementary school students.

But -- school leaders say this doesn't mean the pandemic is over monday -- high schoolers across vigo county filled school hallways.

That's because the corporation sent students back full time in person.

School officials have been calling it a metered plan to get students back into the classroom.

But -- superintendent dr. rob haworth says they still need to be careful, "covid is not over.

/// we're back in -- but don't think of it as normal."

Superintendent haworth says they are watching their covid-19 case numbers closely.

They're also working with the vigo county health department every day.

"we still have to do all of the right things to stay in."

Haworth says it's up to teachers... students... staff... and even the whole community to work together so the corporation doesn't have to close it's doors again.

"we have to be measured we have to know with students where we're at who we're with so i have my mask on am i doing all the right things in order for us to continue with school."

He says their goal is to not have to close the district down like they did back in march.

Haworth says if there is a problem in one of the schools -- they hope to be able to address it individually.

"if we're having an issue in this elementary school let's address it in that elementary school.

If there's something happening in a middle school, lets address that middle school./// and try to get away from those overarching we're all closed we're all under one model" also tonight -- the school board approved the districts 20-21 budget.

That includes projects around the district.

Like repaving projects... roofing projects... and heating and cooling projects.

Superintendent haworth says they aren't fancy -- but they are needed.

They also approved the sale of a number of new school buses.

School officials say they don't think they will need as many replaced this year because of the pandemic.

The next step -- is for that budget to be sent off to the state for approval.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10.

Back to you.