VCSC allows middle school students to head back to the classroom

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
VCSC allows middle school students to head back to the classroom, what this means as COVID-19 cases rise.

For middle schoolers in vigo county, today they'll be packing up the "chrome-book" an going back to the "notebook."

That's as students return to class... in-person... full time..

Since the pandemic started.

News 10's jordan kudisch wanted to hear from "you" at home on the school's decision... she joins us live in our newsroom with what parents are saying.

Jon..

Alia..

I took to twitter to post a poll..

Asking you viewers at home.

Do you feel comfortable sending your child back to school amid the pandemic?

Here's what you had to say at home.

Check it out.

"127" people voted... and of those votes..

65-percent of you voted yes..

You feel comfortable with the return..

And 35-percent of you voted no.

However school leaders say with returns comes precautions..

Such as..

Masks being worn..

Easy access to hand sanitizer stations..

And social distancing in place.

In the next half hour ... we take a look at indiana's covid cases..

And see why some may be concerned heading back.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.




