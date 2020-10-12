Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

VCSC allows middle school students to head back to the classroom, what this means as COVID-19 cases rise.

"127" people voted... and of those votes..

65-percent of you voted yes..

You feel comfortable with the return..

And 35-percent of you voted no.

However school leaders say with returns comes precautions..

Such as..

Masks being worn..

Easy access to hand sanitizer stations..

And social distancing in place.

