AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to play Among Us and she’s already been getting requests from prominent Twitch streamers.The congresswoman voiced her interest in playing the party game on Twitch to encourage people to vote.Streamers began flooding into AOC’s mentions immediately and offering her a spot in their lobbies.So far, AOC has responded that she’s interested in playing with two streamers in particular: .Imane “Pokimane” Anys of OfflineTV and political commentator Hasan Piker.AOC’s brand new official Twitch account has already accrued over 204,000 followers.AOC’s upcoming Among Us campaign will be the first time she’s ever hosted her own gaming stream.it might be the first time any U.S. elected official has streamed themselves playing video games 0

