Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Van Dijk surgery is cruel twist for Klopp

 Liverpool face the prospect of being without Virgil Van Dijk for several months after it was confirmed their key defender requires knee surgery - but they are..
WorldNews
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk [Video]

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk

Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Virgil van Dijk injury is not good, says Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool draw with Everton

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is "not good", says the champions' manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Virgil van Dijk injury is not good says Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool draw with Everton

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is "not good", says the champions' manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Georginio Wijnaldum Georginio Wijnaldum Dutch association football player

Pickford tackle on Van Dijk 'completely stupid'

 The challenge that left Virgil van Dijk needing knee surgery was "completely stupid", says Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum.
BBC News

Barcelona want Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia - Sunday's football gossip

 Barcelona target Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia, Moyes' bid to hijack Bale move, Man Utd keen on Valverde, plus more.
BBC News
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford

Pickford to avoid retrospective action for tackle on Van Dijk

 Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will not face retrospective action over his challenge on Virgil van Dijk in Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News

Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Dijk will not bring retrospective punishment

 Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will not face retrospective action over his challenge on Virgil van Dijk in Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News

Virgil van Dijk Virgil van Dijk Dutch association football player


Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool & Man Utd 'approached' as talks for new £4.6bn European league begin

 Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.
BBC News
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery [Video]

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery for a knee injury sustained during Saturday's match against Everton.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: VVD and Thiago challenges difficult to accept [Video]

Klopp: VVD and Thiago challenges difficult to accept

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Everton's challenges on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara were difficult to accept and that they are the only ones now dealing with the consequences.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:25Published
'Van Dijk facing 7-9 months out' [Video]

'Van Dijk facing 7-9 months out'

Following Virgil van Dijk's horrific knee injury, Orthapoedic surgeon Derek Bickerstaff says it typically takes players around seven to nine months to recover from ACL injuries.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published
'Van Dijk injury blows title race open' [Video]

'Van Dijk injury blows title race open'

Jamie Carragher reflects on the injury news of Virgil Van Dijk and believes that his absence for Liverpool will blow the title race wide open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published