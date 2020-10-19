Global  
 

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day.

On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he wanted an ever-larger deal than the $2.2 trillion bill proposed by House Democrats.

But according to Business Insider, Senate Republicans are skeptical that anything is going to happen anytime soon.

It's getting to be toward the last minute.

And the clock keeps ticking away.


