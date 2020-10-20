Terps' starting quarterback remains a mystery

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 days ago

Who will start at quarterback for the University of Maryland?

WEEKEND.

THE QUESTION OF WHOWILL LEAD THE TERRAPINS AT THEMOST IMPORTANT POSITION STILLREMAINS.

WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWNSTEPNER SHEDS SOME LIGHT ONWHAT THE TERPS ARE THINKINHE'S IN COLLEGE PARK.Who will start at quarterbackfor the Terps?

It remains amystery.

Mike Locksley, TerpsHead Coach: We do know who ourquarterback will be.

From acompetitive advantagestandpoint it really does usknow good to announce ourstarting quarterback today.Just four days from Saturdayseason- opener atNorthwestern, the coaches knowwho will start.

Bothquarterbacks, Lance LeGendreand Taulia Tagovailoa know whowill start.

He broke the newsto them on Sunday.

Locksley: Imet with both of themtogether.

They both havemanaged and handled it theright way for young players.The head coach says this isngoing to be a week-to-weekdecision either.

He wants hisstarter to play with ultimateconfidence.

Locksley: Thestarter doesnover his shoulder.

Welooking to every week havingto create this controversthat I know so many peoplelove to have.

Locksley says hesees a role in the offense forboth the redshirt freshmanLeGendre*an* the sophomoretransfer Tagovaila, no matterwho is QB1 in game one.Locksley: Wehesitate to create advantagesfor us based on what they bothcan do.

Regardless of whostarts or how it plays out onSaturday, just getting to thispoint is an accomplishment.The pandemic causing arollercoaster of a last fewmonths for the Terps.

The BigTen season on, then off, thenon again.

Locksley and hisplayers, determined to keepeach other safe and the 2020campaign going.

FaGotay, Terps Linebacker: Thisjourney has been outrageous.You got to just do the rightthings off the field so thatwe can have this opportunityto play.

Jake Funk, TerpsRunning Back: The whole thing,just a big mess but Itruly happy just to be able toplay and call it game week.Saturdayoutside Chicago kicks off at7:30 p.m.

In College ParShawn Stepner, WMAR-2