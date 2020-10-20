Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac

Just when people are getting more comfortable flying during the pandemic, CNN reports a woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight to Arizona.

CNN reports a county official said the Dallas-area woman was in her 30s and had 'underlying high-risk health conditions.'

The woman died in late July on the tarmac at a New Mexico airport.

The Dallas County HHS first reported her death in the news release Sunday.

No other details were made available because of medical privacy reasons.

Johns Hopkins University says more than 220,000 have died and more than 8.2 million COVID-19 cases have been reported nationwide as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than 1 million passengers Sunday.

That's the highest number of passengers since March 16.