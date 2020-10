Winthrop hires COVID-19 inspector to help enforcement, education Winthrop's health department has hired a dedicated "COVID-19 inspector," tasked with helping enforce state and local public health regulations.

Winthrop Man Fined $300 For Large Party Violating Coronavirus Restrictions A Winthrop man was fined $300 for hosting a large party last weekend that violated several state COVID-19 restrictions. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.