NASA Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Asteroid

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:44s
The OSIRIS-REx spent approximately 15 seconds on the rock, collected soil samples and then took off on its long trip back to Earth.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports


NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid

A NASA spacecraft descended to an asteroid Tuesday and, dodging boulders the size of buildings,...
NASA Spacecraft to Skim Asteroid Surface, Bring Home Sample

Starting at just before 2 p.m. Eastern time, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will begin its set of maneuvers to...
A NASA spacecraft is about to land on an asteroid and scoop up rock to bring back to Earth. Animations show how the mission works.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx could find ingredients for life on an asteroid that might crash into Earth. But the...
NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid

A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

NASA Spacecraft To Make Historic Landing On Asteroid Hurling Through Space

CBS4's Charis Martinez reports on the mission more than a decade years in the making.

NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid Mission

The spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.

