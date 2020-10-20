NASA Spacecraft Successfully Lands On Asteroid
The OSIRIS-REx spent approximately 15 seconds on the rock, collected soil samples and then took off on its long trip back to Earth.
CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports
NASA Set For Historic Landing On AsteroidA spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
NASA Spacecraft To Make Historic Landing On Asteroid Hurling Through SpaceCBS4's Charis Martinez reports on the mission more than a decade years in the making.
NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid MissionThe spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.