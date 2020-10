Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:30s - Published 5 minutes ago

There’s some trouble with University of Arizona’s Osiris Rex spacecraft.

TOUCHED THE ASTEROID BENNU TOGRAB A SAMPLE TO BRING TOEARTH.

THE MISSION TEAM SAWTODAY -- THAT THE SAMPLE THECRAFT COLLECTED -- WAS LARGEENOUGH TO JAM THE SAMPLE HEADOPEN.

NOW -- SOME OF IT ISSPILLING INTO SPACE.

MISSIONMANAGERS ARE SPEEDING UP PLANSTO MOVE THE SAMPLE INTO THESEALED CHAMBER THAT WILL CARRYIT TO EARTH.

THE SAMPLE IS DUEBACK ON EARTH IN SEPTEMBER