2021 Hyundai Santa Fe - Off Road Driving

Hyundai Motor has revealed first images and videos of the new Santa Fe.

The enhanced version of Hyundai's flagship SUV in Europe offers a range of premium updates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

In addition, it will be the first Hyundai vehicle in Europe to utilise the company's all-new third-generation vehicle platform, resulting in improved performance, efficiency and safety.

These enhancements arrive just in time for the 20th anniversary of Hyundai's longest-running SUV.

Sold in Europe since 2001, the D-segment SUV has been praised for its comfort and roominess, comprehensive standard features and functional cabin design.

The latest series of improvements makes the new Santa Fe an even more premium choice for its customers.

As well as offering the option of a hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, the new Santa Fe features a bold and distinctive new design as well as a range of new technology and safety features.