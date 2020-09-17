IPL 13: KL Rahul calls Glenn Maxwell 'great team man' after KXIP wins over DC

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form. Lot of things are falling in place. The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields. Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes. The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.
Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan's bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took away the game in the fourth bowl through their aggressive batting. Chris Jordan said, "The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win." Over team's batting, Jordan said "It's not reckless cricket, it's been controlled shots and good running between the wickets. The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous. His energy is unbelievable. If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well."
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami bowled that over to defend 5 or 6 runs was tremendous. I genuinely felt a sense of belief amongst the group. Luckily I was able to put up a decent over." Talking about his bowling in the second Super Over, Chris Jordan said that he was only thinking about execution. "I was just thinking that - don't worry about external factors just execute. Commit to the plan and live with the end results," said Chris Jordan.
Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead. With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed to close out the decider having reduced their opponents to 73 for fivechasing 303. But a pair of magnificent centuries, 106 for Alex Carey and 108for the buccaneering Glenn Maxwell, turned the tables as the tourists sealed athree-wicket success with just two balls remaining.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed. So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today. To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results. We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He..