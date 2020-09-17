IPL 13: KL Rahul calls Glenn Maxwell "great team man" after KXIP wins over DC

Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling.

"The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity.

He has put his hand up as senior bowler.

It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added.

Calling Maxwell a team man, Rahul said, "We know what Maxwell can do, when he comes good he gives a lot of solidity to the team.

He balances out the team really well.

He is great team man, therefore Maxi coming in form is a good sign and it will ease his nerves." With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.