Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition. He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50Published
Considered as one of the most popular Muslim pilgrimage centres, the dargah of Ajmer Sharif houses the tomb of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a holy saint who dedicated his entire life to the service of the poor and downtrodden. Today the dargah is visited by millions of devotees every year, irrespective of their caste and religion making it an epitome of communal harmony. Situated in the heart of Ajmer city in Rajasthan, at the foot of a barren hill, the Dargah of Ajmer Sharif is one of the most sanctified shrines in the country. Dedicated to the founder of Chishtiya order in India namely Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti or Garib Nawaz, the dargah is venerated by the people of all religious communities.The saint has millions of followers across the country belonging to different faiths, who visit the shrine every year and offer holy chadder and flowers to seek his blessings. Born in Chishti region of Afghanistan, the saint came to India in his process to teach mankind the high way of living and settled in Ajmer.His shrine was built by Mughals, which makes it a splendid piece of Mughal architecture that consists of various buildings, tombs, courtyards and Daalaans. Prayers in the form of Namaaz are offered everyday inside Mehfil-e Khana which is a spacious hall inside the dargah that was built by Nawab Bashir-ud-Dowla Sir Asmaan Jah of Hyderabad Deccan. The dargah is believed to fulfil the wishes of its devotees, who according to the tradition tie a religious thread along Jannati Darwaza, a beautiful gate covered with silver metal. People of all faiths regardless of their religion, creed, caste or gender visit the revered sight every year and offer their prayers to the holy saint. The glory of Ajmer Sharif has only increased with time and today it marks an important place in the history of Ajmer. Visited by the people from diverse faiths and communities, the dargah has been playing an important role in strengthening the secular thread of our country.
More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by World Punjab Organisation. The families arrived in India on 'long-term' visas, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. "Over 180 Hindu Sikh families arrived from Afghanistan. Indian government granted them long-term visas after requests. WPO sent a private plane to repatriate these families. Delhi’s Sikh organizations associated in bringing these families. We want to have assured them of citizenship, like Amit Shah ji assured us," he said. The evacuation comes after Kabul bomb blast which killed 25 people. The attack on the gurudwara happened earlier this year in March. Chabol Singh said, "25 people lost their lives during Kabul attack, 14 people died in Jalalabad. It is not possible for us to stay there after these attacks."
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in association with World Punjabi Organization brought 182 Afghan Hindu-Sikh migrants to India from Afghanistan. They were brought to New Delhi in a chartered flight on September 03. President of DSGMC Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "182 Afghan Hindu-Sikh migrants to India from Afghanistan. We'll take care of them. We assured them to provide citizenship of India, as our Home Minister Amit Shah said. Apart from migrants, 8 'Saroops' of 'Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji' are also being brought to India." "25 people (Hindu-Sikh community) lost their lives in Kabul attack and before that 14 people of our were killed in Jalalabad. It's not possible for us to stay there (Afghanistan)," said Chabol Singh, Minority from Afghanistan. This is the 2nd batch of minorities who were evacuated following the Kabul bomb blast which claimed 25 lives.