Many dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Afghanistan

Dargah Ajmer Sharif attracts people of all faiths



Considered as one of the most popular Muslim pilgrimage centres, the dargah of Ajmer Sharif houses the tomb of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a holy saint who dedicated his entire life to the service of the poor and downtrodden. Today the dargah is visited by millions of devotees every year, irrespective of their caste and religion making it an epitome of communal harmony. Situated in the heart of Ajmer city in Rajasthan, at the foot of a barren hill, the Dargah of Ajmer Sharif is one of the most sanctified shrines in the country. Dedicated to the founder of Chishtiya order in India namely Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti or Garib Nawaz, the dargah is venerated by the people of all religious communities.The saint has millions of followers across the country belonging to different faiths, who visit the shrine every year and offer holy chadder and flowers to seek his blessings. Born in Chishti region of Afghanistan, the saint came to India in his process to teach mankind the high way of living and settled in Ajmer.His shrine was built by Mughals, which makes it a splendid piece of Mughal architecture that consists of various buildings, tombs, courtyards and Daalaans. Prayers in the form of Namaaz are offered everyday inside Mehfil-e Khana which is a spacious hall inside the dargah that was built by Nawab Bashir-ud-Dowla Sir Asmaan Jah of Hyderabad Deccan. The dargah is believed to fulfil the wishes of its devotees, who according to the tradition tie a religious thread along Jannati Darwaza, a beautiful gate covered with silver metal. People of all faiths regardless of their religion, creed, caste or gender visit the revered sight every year and offer their prayers to the holy saint. The glory of Ajmer Sharif has only increased with time and today it marks an important place in the history of Ajmer. Visited by the people from diverse faiths and communities, the dargah has been playing an important role in strengthening the secular thread of our country.

