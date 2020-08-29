Global  
 

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Katherine Schwarzenegger has come to the defence of her husband, Chris Pratt, after a mean tweet initiative bumped him from a list of the top 'Chrises' in Hollywood.


Twitter post goes viral with replies calling out Chris Pratt. Here's why

 If you've been on Twitter on Monday or over the weekend, you might have noticed a certain celebrity trending high: Chris Pratt. Here's why.
Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman

On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer. The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in. Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed." Sterling K. Brown "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." Chris Pratt "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones.

