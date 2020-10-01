Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Bigg Boss' contestants are gearing up for the competition with seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina and Gauahar Khan in tow. Female contestants were seen putting in efforts as they try to impress Sidharth to win a task. Check out the video to know how much fun the last episode was!
In the leatest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw the game change as new members were thrown into the red zone. Now these contestants- Nishant, Jasmin, Rubina and Kavita-have also been automatically nominated. While Eijaz cried because of his fight with Kavitra, Pavitra broke down because of her clothes! But the top highlight was Eijaz and Pavitra discussing about the latter's feelings. He revealed that he is not ready for love and needs time to heal, while Pavitra said that she has no expectations from Eijaz.
Day 12 in the Bigg Boss house begins with yet another argument. While Nikki Tamboli feels that she does not need to do any house chores as she’s a confirmed contestant, Rubina Dilaik refuses to cook till the former chops all vegetables. Later in the day, housemates fight against each other to get their personal belongings back from the BB Mall.
The Immunity Task finally ended on Day 11 of Bigg Boss, but it was definitely not without some drama, some jhagra and some more rona dhona. Shehzad and Nishant engaged in a fight, while Jasmin started to cry after Nikki gave her a gaali. But finally, Team B won the immunity task. So, team A's Rubina, Ahinav, Jasmin and Shehzad are this week's unsafe contestants.
Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was the most interesting yet. While Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia tried to win the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla got into a war of words with fresher Shehzad Deol. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, finally became an ‘accepted’ contestant and entered the house. Fans also got to see a very different side of Eijaz Khan. Here’s everything that happened!
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered the house. Well, the rest of the episode was all about emotions. While we got to see a lot of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, Kavita gave us a glimpse of her angry side. Here’s everything that happened!
Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was disappointed with Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed contestant, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to fill up report cards of the contestants. But why did Salman lose his cool and ask 10 celebs to pack up and leave? Here’s everything that happened!
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier. Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days. Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected. Radhe Maa was only there to give her blessings.
After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to know which celebrities will be a part of the show this year and we finally have a probable list of contestants! Enjoy the video and stay tuned to Desimartini for more.
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later in a turn of events, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone. The first captaincy task of Boss Boss 14 also begun.
This time Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar continued till Monday and it was one of the most unpredictable episodes ever. While Shehzad Deol became the first ‘100% not confirmed contestant’, a special wild card entered the house for Pavitra Punia. In the end, the entire house was divided into three teams led by seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!
Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight for immunity turns ugly yet again and to add on to the fight, seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla found themselves in the middle of the chaos too. Jasmin Bhasin finally won the immunity but is this the beginning of a bigger clash? Keep watching daily updates with Desimartini to answer all such questions
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show. She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this season. Dalljiet also said that the real game in Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t stared yet. According to the actor more will be revealed about the contestants once Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan leave the show. Dalljiet also revealed that she enjoys watching Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine. Watch the full video for more.
