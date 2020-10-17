IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season.

While RCB, occupying the third spot in the points table have registered six wins, KKR have secured five wins and are currently on the fourth spot in the standings.RCB are coming into this game on the back of their seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was sealed and delivered by AB de Villiers, who hammered an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls.This will be the second occasion when the two teams face each other this season.

In their first meeting, it was RCB who emerged triumphant on the back of an ABD’s 33-ball 73*.

While they will once again look to secure a win, KKR will be out to avenge their loss and register their sixth win of the season.