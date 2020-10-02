Global  
 

morning brew 10-21-20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
morning brew 10-21-20
morning brew 10-21-20

C1 3 time now is.... and it's time for your morning brew.

What were you doing when you were nine years old?

Prisha hedau, of louisville just finished a book!

She didn't set out to write one..

She started taking notes every day about her experiences during the pandemic.

Her parents encouraged her to turn them into essays...which led to chapters...which led to her book....'pandemic 2020: a 9 year old's perspective'.

This makes her one of only a handful of published child authors in the world.

She says she's going to use any money she makes off the book for her education but also to give to a local food bank and covid-related organizations.

### l3: morning brew white woman runs under 6 min mile 9 mos pregnant here's another incredible story... a pregnant woman ran a mile in under six minutes -- a week before her due date.

The video went viral on social media, 28-year-old makenna myler has been running five or six times a week during her pregnancy.

Two doctors cleared her to keep running.

She says her husband bet her a hundred dollars she couldn't break an eight-minute mile while nine months pregnant.

She took the bet and crushed the goal at five minutes, 25 seconds.

To give you some perspective, runner's world says the average pace for a woman is a 10- minute, 40-second mile.

c1 3 welcome back... before you head out the door... we want to




