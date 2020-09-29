Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine
Several people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation program is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.
Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings. Libby Hogan reports.
Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published