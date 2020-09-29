Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine

Several South Koreans die after getting flu vaccine

Several people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation program is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.

Joe Davies reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears

 Seoul: Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the..
WorldNews
Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln [Video]

Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln

Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

LG’s rollable TV finally goes on sale for $87,000

 GIF by Chris Welch / The Verge

LG has announced that its world-first rollable TV is finally going on sale, albeit in limited fashion. The 65-inch LG..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears

Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears Seoul: Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fire engulfs apartment block in Ulsan, South Korea [Video]

Fire engulfs apartment block in Ulsan, South Korea

A fire engulfed a 33-storey apartment block in Ulsan, South Korea, on Thursday night (October 7).The blaze is believed to have started at around 11.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
She escaped N.Korea, but 'raped' by South's spies [Video]

She escaped N.Korea, but 'raped' by South's spies

When she first met a mysterious man who introduced himself as Dr Seong, a South Korea spy, the woman thought she had found a father figure to help her start a new life after fleeing from her home in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published
Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea [Video]

Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published