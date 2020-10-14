Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal 's Premier League squad

Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League.

Wasps will find out later on Wednesday whether they can take their place in the Premiership final against Exeter.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech is named in Chelsea's Premier League squad - despite retiring from playing at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Paul Pogba wants to join Barcelona, Mesut Ozil turned down £200,000 a week, plus more.

Ozil has two months to prove himself at Arsenal, Watford reject Palace's £26m Sarr bid, Barca players reject pay cut proposal, plus more.

Vivianne Miedema becomes the Women's Super League's record goalscorer as leaders Arsenal thrash Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger’s autobiography, My Life in Red..

Mikel Arteta said it was a “really difficult decision” to leave Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s...

Ozil has not been named in Arsenal's Europa League squad and is set for the same treatment when Mikel...

Ozil has been a key cork in Arsenal's attacking play for the past seven seasons after making the...