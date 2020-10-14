Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea [Video]

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:15Published

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with ‘kindergarten’ claim

 Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger’s autobiography, My Life in Red..
WorldNews

Women's Super League: Arsenal 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Vivianne Miedema becomes WSL record scorer with hat-trick

 Vivianne Miedema becomes the Women's Super League's record goalscorer as leaders Arsenal thrash Tottenham.
BBC News

Mesut Özil Mesut Özil German association football player

Arteta gives Ozil two months to prove himself - Saturday's football gossip

 Ozil has two months to prove himself at Arsenal, Watford reject Palace's £26m Sarr bid, Barca players reject pay cut proposal, plus more.
BBC News

Pogba wants to join Barcelona next summer - Thursday's gossip

 Paul Pogba wants to join Barcelona, Mesut Ozil turned down £200,000 a week, plus more.
BBC News

Petr Čech Petr Čech Czech former association football player and current ice hockey player

Cech, 38, in Chelsea's Premier League squad despite retiring in 2019

 Goalkeeper Petr Cech is named in Chelsea's Premier League squad - despite retiring from playing at the end of the 2018-19 season.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premiership: Wasps await Covid test results to decide their place in final

 Wasps will find out later on Wednesday whether they can take their place in the Premiership final against Exeter.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla [Video]

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: Frank Lampard's side held in opening Champions League group game

 Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad

Ozil has been a key cork in Arsenal's attacking play for the past seven seasons after making the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •News24Football.londonSoccerNews.comDaily Star


Per Mertesacker hints Ozil's personal life behind Arsenal squad decision

Per Mertesacker hints Ozil's personal life behind Arsenal squad decision Ozil has not been named in Arsenal's Europa League squad and is set for the same treatment when Mikel...
Football.london - Published

Ozil Europa League decision was ´really difficult´ but Arteta welcomes Partey ´buzz´ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta said it was a “really difficult decision” to leave Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League [Video]

Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on the news Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Neville: European Premier League talks 'obscene' [Video]

Neville: European Premier League talks 'obscene'

Gary Neville said the idea of a European Premier League is "another wound for football", calling the timing of talks "obscene".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:44Published
European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA' [Video]

European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA'

The potential creation of a European Premier League "is FIFA against UEFA", says Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published