Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad
Ozil has been a key cork in Arsenal's attacking play for the past seven seasons after making the...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •News24 •Football.london •SoccerNews.com •Daily Star
Ozil has not been named in Arsenal's Europa League squad and is set for the same treatment when Mikel...
Football.london - Published
Mikel Arteta said it was a “really difficult decision” to leave Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s...
SoccerNews.com - Published
