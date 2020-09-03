Spirit Halloween employees share behind-the-scenes secrets of the iconic costume pop-up sh Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Spirit Halloween employees share behind-the-scenes secrets of the iconic costume pop-up sh Spirit Halloween has 1,300stores in the U.S. and Canada .It is truly a one-stop-shop for allHalloween and cosplay necessities.Every year around August, Spirit starts toform teams of seasonal employees whohelp out with the shopping season, whichtypically runs through November.With the season now in full swing,employees have been sharing somebehind-the-scenes tidbits.First thing’s first, Spirit Halloweenemployees have to love Halloween.One employee told Mental Floss that he’dnever met another employee who wasn’tas obsessed with the holiday as he wasin the five years of working at the store.Employees have to live up to certain ruleswhile under contract for the chain.It’s Spirit policy that onlyemployees open up packages.If you’ve ever opened a package in aSpirit Halloween and gotten a weirdlook from an employee, that’s why.There are also rules about trying oncostumes — especially masks.They also hate when customersuse the aisles for changing rooms 0

