Watch: Slogans raised in support of Lalu Yadav in CM Nitish Kumar's rally

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption. Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government. Addressing a rally here in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team."He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity, road, and water, which Bihar lacked for decades. Watch the full video for more details.
Speaking to media on October 21, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav said, "Such things keep going in democracy and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired both mentally and physically. He is giving baseless statements these days." "As per the information received through Right to Information (RTI), CM Kumar has spent around Rs 500 crore on advertisements," he added.
Ahead of Bihar elections, while addressing public rally in Bettiah on October 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of their caste and region." "In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics," he added. "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu. PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Lalu Yadav's photo, it'll remind of 'lalten yug' and when JP (JP Nadda) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo it will remind of 'LED yug'," BJP National President further stated.
Addressing public rally in Kahalgaon town on October 21 ahead of Bihar elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mocked 'Mahagathbandhan' of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He said, "Laalten phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai, ab na panjaa ka chali aur na unka koi khel chali."
Political campaigning and rallies have been ended ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election scheduled to take place on October 22 in which people of the region are going to vote through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the first time. The local administration has sought help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport polling parties and their material to places where road connectivity is poor. This time around, the administration has also made a special arrangement for the senior citizen and physically challenged voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the major political parties in the fray in the Leh council election.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal and the BJP are engaged in a heated war of words over the upcoming Bihar polls. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked the NDA government in the state over the lack of jobs and said..
BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav assured NDA's win under CM Nitish Kumar in the upcoming Bihar elections. Yadav said, "NDA 'gathbandhan' under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar will fight..