Watch: Slogans raised in support of Lalu Yadav in CM Nitish Kumar's rally

Slogans were raised in support of RJD leader Lalu Yadav during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's public rally in Bihar's Chapra on Oct 21.

CM Nitish Kumar said, "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance.

You will do harm to the person for whom you're here."'Mahagatbandhan' and JD(U)-BJP are intensifying campaign ahead of three-phased Bihar elections to begin on October 28.


Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Indian politician

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India

Chhapra Chhapra City in Bihar, India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

