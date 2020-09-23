Global  
 

'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson

'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson

'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, telling Euronews that the Tory leader has carried out "U-turn after U-turn, incompetent move after incompetent move".


Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM: Areas will come out of Tier 3 'when they are able to make progress'

PM: Areas will come out of Tier 3 'when they are able to make progress'

Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 "when they are ableto make progress". Sir Keir said: "Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate 'R' in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the 'R' hasn't come below one?"

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs

Boris Johnson announces £60m offer to Manchester boroughs

Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham.

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.

DNA: British PM Boris Johnson mulling resignation due to low salary

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is...
Euronews Pan-European news television channel

The Dardenne brothers are honoured at forward-looking Lumière Festival

The Dardenne brothers are honoured at forward-looking Lumière Festival

With the Cannes Film Festival unable to take place physically because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lyon's prestigious Lumière Festival has assumed even greater significance - honouring the past but also facing the future by featuring forward-looking films. Euronews was there.

Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century?

Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century?

Euronews visits France's largest glacier La Mer de Glace to see the effects of climate change as part of EU Green Week 2020

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

JUST IN: A man has been decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows

Coronavirus: Only around 1/3 of French respondents would take COVID-19 vaccine, Euronews poll shows

Vaccine scepticism, even when it comes to COVID-19, appears high in France.

Tory A conservative political philosophy

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws

Boris Johnson is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to debateand vote on future restrictions, with more than 50 Tory MPs signalling theycould rebel on the matter.

Tory MP gets in personal space of colleague during remote voting discussion

Tory MP gets in personal space of colleague during remote voting discussion

Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was "absurd" that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: "When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we're doing. "Here we are totally socially distanced.I'm not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…" He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: "And then we wander through this lobby and we're all crowdedwe're all chatting to each other. "Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?"

UK communities see uncertain future amid 'deadlocked' Brexit talks

UK communities see uncertain future amid ‘deadlocked’ Brexit talks

With trade talks stalled, businesses and communities in the UK have little idea what to expect in the new year.

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million..

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday.

