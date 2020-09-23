'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson
The chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, telling Euronews that the Tory leader has carried out "U-turn after U-turn, incompetent move after incompetent move".View on euronews
Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Boris Johnson has said that the £60 million offered to Greater Manchester to support businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions will be distributed to the region's boroughs. The prime minister made the announcement at PMQs after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "dividing communities" over his handling of negotiations with mayor Andy Burnham. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
With the Cannes Film Festival unable to take place physically because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lyon's prestigious Lumière Festival has assumed even greater significance - honouring the past but also facing the future by featuring forward-looking films. Euronews was there. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00Published
Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published