'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Tory MP gets in personal space of colleague during remote voting discussion



Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published on January 1, 1970