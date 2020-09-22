Global  
 

Icons Julianne Moore And Bette Midler Hate 2020 Just As Much As You

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 02:52s - Published
You know that Bette doesn’t hold back.

Bette Midler and Julianne Moore are icons, play icons, and love olives.

We sat down (virtually, of course) with the stars of Julie Taymor’s “The Glorias,” a biopic about Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, and other feminist icons, to get their unfiltered opinions on 2020.

They gave us their thoughts on TikTok, Trump, RBG, and the causes they think deserve the most love right now.


