Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:12s - Published
Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED

According to reports, it’s Tua time.

The Miami Dolphins are expected to name Tua Tagovailoa as the starter when they return from their bye and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

When asked why they’re turning to the rookie quarterback after winning 2 straight, one source said quote, 'it’s just time.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Dolphins decision to start Tua.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED According to reports, it’s Tua time. The Miami Dolphins are expected to name Tua Tagovailoa as the...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Talks About Tua [Video]

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Talks About Tua

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says it was a difficult decision to bench veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and switch to rookie QB Tua Tagovailao but it had to be made.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
Marcellus Wiley: Dolphins should not start Tua after early success from Ryan Fitzpatrick | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Dolphins should not start Tua after early success from Ryan Fitzpatrick | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Miami Dolphins decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and go with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that this is a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:53Published
'We've never seen anyone like Patrick Mahomes' — Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs' WK 6 win over Bills | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'We've never seen anyone like Patrick Mahomes' — Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs' WK 6 win over Bills | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating the Buffalo Bills 26-17 yesterday. While the rain kept Patrick Mahomes’ arm in check, Buffalo didn’t have an..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published