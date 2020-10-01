Global  
 

LDP investigating series of vehicle break-ins

The events happened Sunday evening

A series of vehicle break-ins.

They happened early sunday morning.

The suspect broke into several box trucks parked behind la-z- boy furniture and smith shoes on south street.

The department needs your help finding the man who did it.

The suspect's truck appeared to be a 19-94 to 2001 dodge ram with (two tone paint.

If you recognize this truck, or the suspect in this photo, contact the lafayette police.... (or, you can call the anonymous we-tip hotline at 800-7-8- crime.

