Armie Hammer, Lily James On How They Relate To 'Rebecca' Characters
Armie Hammer and Lily James star in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Oscar-winning movie "Rebecca".
While catching up with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the dynamic duo admit how they can relate to their complicated characters.
REBECCA: Lily James & Armie Hammer Talk Stealing, Being Clumsy and Sending Love NotesArmie Hammer and Lily James talk to Melissa Nathoo about their favourite scenes in Rebecca, what Armie stole from set, and the love notes the pair have sent in the past. Report by Nathoom. Like us on..
'Rebecca' Stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd Talk Modern Adaption of the Classic Story | THR Inte'Rebecca' stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd spoke about their Netflix film and how their modern take on the classic story differs from the others that came before it.
Rebecca on Netflix - Page To Script To ScreenCheck out the official "Page To Script To Screen" featurette for the Netflix romantic thriller movie Rebecca, directed by Ben Wheatley. It stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom..