Armie Hammer, Lily James On How They Relate To 'Rebecca' Characters

REBECCA: Lily James & Armie Hammer Talk Stealing, Being Clumsy and Sending Love Notes



Armie Hammer and Lily James talk to Melissa Nathoo about their favourite scenes in Rebecca, what Armie stole from set, and the love notes the pair have sent in the past. Report by Nathoom. Like us on.. Credit: ODE Duration: 04:47 Published 18 hours ago

'Rebecca' Stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd Talk Modern Adaption of the Classic Story | THR Inte



'Rebecca' stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd spoke about their Netflix film and how their modern take on the classic story differs from the others that came before it. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:29 Published 1 day ago