Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory

Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory

Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory Plot synopsis: A young newlywed arrives at her husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

US Release Date: October 21, 2020 Starring: Armie Hammer, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas Directed By: Ben Wheatley


