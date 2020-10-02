Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory Rebecca Movie - Clip with Armie Hammer and Lily James - Bottle a Memory Plot synopsis: A young newlywed arrives at her husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death. US Release Date: October 21, 2020 Starring: Armie Hammer, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas Directed By: Ben Wheatley 0

