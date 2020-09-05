Global  
 

Two dead after gas explosion in west London

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Two dead after gas explosion in west London

Two dead after gas explosion in west London

Two people have died after a building collapsed in West London.

London Fire Brigade are searching through the wreckage after a gas explosion in a shop in Southall early this morning.

Report by Blairm.

Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

 Two people have died after a suspected gas explosion at a shop underneath flats in west London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene on King..
Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Two people have died after a suspected gas explosion at a shop underneath flats in west London.
