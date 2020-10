The Mission at Kern County's Women and Children's Recovery Home Helps Families Get Back on Their Feet Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:17s - Published 7 minutes ago The Mission at Kern County's Women and Children's Recovery Home Helps Families Get Back on Their Feet Introducing Our Third Host for the 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower: The Mission at Kern County! Here is how they are helping women and children experiencing homelessness. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AT COUNTY OPENED THEWOMEN AND CHILDREN'S RECOVERYHOME IN MAY 2018.THEY HELP ABOUT 20 TO 25 WOMENPER YEAR. FOR THEM, IT'S NOTABOUT THE AMOUNT OF WOMEN THEYHELP,BUT THE LONG TERMREHABILITATION.KERN COUNTY MISSION'S CARLOSBALDAVINOS EMPHASIZES THAT THERECOVERY HOME IS NOT A SHELTER,BUTA PROGRAM FOR WOMEN AND CHILDRENIN NEED.THE CENTER AIMS TO PINPOINTUNDERLYINGISSUES THAT LEAD TO WOMENEXPERIENCING HOMELESS.CARLOS BALDOVINOSEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE MISSIONAT KERNCOUNTY"I HAVE YET TO MEET A WOMAN TOTELL ME, 'HEY CARLOS, TODAY I'MGOING TO START USING DRUGS,' OR'TODAY I'M GOING TO STARTABUSING ALCOHOL. IT'S AGRADUAL THING, OF ISSUES ORCIRCUMSTANCES TO GET THEM TOTHAT SITUATION."THE CURRICULUM: ONE-ON-ONECOUNSELING, RELAPSE PREVENTION,BUDGETING WORKSHOPS ANDESSENTIALLYA 'RESIDENCY' IN THE MISSION'SENCOREBOUTIQUE TO TEACH WOMENLONG-TERM JOB SKILLS.AND YES, THERE'S A GRADUATION ATTHEEND OF THE 18-MONTH PROGRAM.BUT THE CENTER IS NOT JUST THEMOMSTHEY WANT TO HELP BUT MEANT TOBE A TEMPORARY HOME CHILDRENTHAT COME WITH THEM.CARLOS BALDOVINOSEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THEMISSION AT KERN COUNTY"THAT'S OUR FUTURE AND WE NEEDTO START INVESTING IN THATFUTURE. I'M VERY PASSIONATEABOUT HELPINGTHOSE CHILDREN, HELPING THE MOMSOF COURSE, BUT I DO NOT WANTTHOSE CHILDREN TO FALL INTO THEPATH OFDRUG OR SUBSTANCE ABUSE."BALDOVINOS ADDS THAT ABOUT 25PERCENT OF THE CHILDREN THATENTER THE CENTER WITH THEIRMOTHERSARE BABIES.WITH THE 23ABC BABY SHOWER JUSTAROUND THE CORNER, AND THEPROMISE OF A NEW CLASS OF WOMENANDCHILDREN COMING TO THE PROGRAMINJANUARY, THE MISSION IS HOPINGTO GATHER SUFFICIENT RESOURCESAS THEYEXPECT MORE LITTLE ONES.CARLOS BALDOVINOSEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THEMISSION AT KERN COUNTY"IT'S A COMMUNITY. THAT'S THEBEAUTIFUL THINGABOUT KERN COUNTY ANDBAKERSFIELD: IT'S A VERY LOVINGAND BENEVOLENT COMMUNITY, THATIFTHERE'S A NEED, EVERYBODYPITCHES IN.JUST A REMINDE THAT YOU CANVISIT OUR WEBSITE,TURNTO23.COMFOR A FULL LIST OF ITEMS YOU CANDONATE AT THE BABY SHOWER COMINGUP.IF YOU ARE UNSURE IF YOUR ITEMQUALIFIES OR IF YOU HAVE ANYQUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT CAN BEDONATED, WE HAVE THATINFORMATION LISTED ON OURWEBSITE AS WELL. LIVE INDOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD, KRISTINVARTAN, 23ABC NEWS CONNECTINGYOU.AND THE SECOND ANNUAL BABYSHOWER DRIVE THRU IS TAKINGPLACE RIGHT HERE AT 23ABC ONNOVEMBER 19TH.WE'RE LOCATED AT 3-21 21STSTREET -- JUST OFF V STREET.





